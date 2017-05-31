Another man found beheaded in Port Harcourt (Photo)

Another unidentified man has been beheaded along NTA road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state. This comes few days after a yet to be identified man was beheaded and dumped by the road side at Rumuosi junction behind Anglican church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The post Another man found beheaded in Port Harcourt (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

