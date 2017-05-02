Another Nigerian wins Brunel International African Poetry Prize – TheCable
TheCable
Another Nigerian wins Brunel International African Poetry Prize
Among the shortlist of ten poets selected from nearly 1,200 entries, Oriogun earned the unanimous decision of the judges. His entry was about “masculinity and desire in the face of LGBT criminalisation and persecution”. Oriogun's winning poems were …
Nigeria's Romeo Oriogun wins African Poetry Prize
