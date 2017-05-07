Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another Nollywood actor dies from kidney failure

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as Pastor Ajidara in Yoruba movies is dead. His death comes just days after his colleague Mr Latin announced that he was suffering from kidney failure. Latin had called on Nigeria to provide financial aid. The comedian later announced his death on Saturday night. He had earlier been reported…

The post Another Nollywood actor dies from kidney failure appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.