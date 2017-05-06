Another Nollywood actor suffers kidney failure – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Another Nollywood actor suffers kidney failure
TheCable
Popularly known as Pastor Ajidara, the actor is prominent for his roles in Yoruba movies. His colleagues, Mr Latin and Yomi Fash Lanso, have started a social media campaign to save his life. Posting on their respective Instagram pages, the pair called …
Yoruba actor battles kidney failure
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!