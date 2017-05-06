Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another Nollywood actor suffers kidney failure – TheCable

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Another Nollywood actor suffers kidney failure
TheCable
Popularly known as Pastor Ajidara, the actor is prominent for his roles in Yoruba movies. His colleagues, Mr Latin and Yomi Fash Lanso, have started a social media campaign to save his life. Posting on their respective Instagram pages, the pair called
Yoruba actor battles kidney failureTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.