Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC
Another lawmaker, Edward Pwajok, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC. The member representing Jos South/East federal constituency in Plateau State, defected to the ruling APC on Wednesday. His defection followed a letter read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on the floor of the House. The defecting lawmaker […]
