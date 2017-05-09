Another PDP Senator, John Enoh dumps PDP for APC – Vanguard
Another PDP Senator, John Enoh dumps PDP for APC
ABUJA-CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Enoh, Cross River Central on Tuesday told the Senate that he has dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. ADVERTISING.
