Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another Predicts Bitcoin’s End, Is Anyone Still Keeping Count?

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin’s end has been predicted by many people in the past, on various occasions. These predictions have themselves become so predictable that every time there is a development in the cryptocurrency network or market conditions, someone or the other will start prophesizing its impending end. As the popular cryptocurrency’s price continues to surge, it has … Continue reading Another Predicts Bitcoin’s End, Is Anyone Still Keeping Count?

The post Another Predicts Bitcoin’s End, Is Anyone Still Keeping Count? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.