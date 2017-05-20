Another suicide bomber attempts attack on University of Maiduguri

The attempt to bomb the University of Maiduguri has continued on the rise , just barely 48 hours after three suicide bombers attacked the University of Maiduguri, another bomber on Saturday detonated his explosive outside the perimeter fencing of the school. The Borno State police commissioner, Damian Chukwu, said the incident happened at about 10 …

The post Another suicide bomber attempts attack on University of Maiduguri appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

