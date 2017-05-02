Anthony Joshua: Buhari’s governmet “proud” of boxing champion, to invite him – Lai Mohammed
President Muhammadu Buhari led government has congratulated British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, who recently defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified World Heavyweight Champion. In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigeria is proud to be associated with the […]
