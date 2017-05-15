Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua Likely To Face Klitschko In Cardiff On Oct. 28

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A rematch between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko could take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October. It will be recalled that Joshua stopped Klitschko at Wembley in April to add the WBA world heavyweight title to his IBF crown. Oct. 28 could be a potential date for the rematch, with the…

The post Anthony Joshua Likely To Face Klitschko In Cardiff On Oct. 28 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.