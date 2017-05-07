Anthony Joshua, Nigerian Prince … now boxing king of the world – The Nation Newspaper
Anthony Joshua, Nigerian Prince … now boxing king of the world
Anthony Olufemi Olaseni Joshua's late arrival on the boxing scene at 18 may have prompted pundits to doubt his chances against season campaigner, Wladimir Klitschko in last Saturdays world heavyweight title fight at the Wembley Stadium in England, …
