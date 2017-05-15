Anthony Joshua Shares Photos Of His Son

World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has taken to social media to share a photo of his son Joseph, who he welcomed with a pole dancing teacher, Nicole Osbourne, whom he had been dating on and off since High school. Not until last year April, no one knew that Anthony Joshua had a son. Christened Joseph …

