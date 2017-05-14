Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua trains with Manchester United squad

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

British-Nigerian boxer and World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua paid a visit to Manchester United training facility at Carrington base where he trained with the players. The 27-year-old who is still enjoying his win against Ukraine’s giant Wladimir Klitschko also took pictures with the squad and was presented his own personalized Manchester United jersey by Jose …

The post Anthony Joshua trains with Manchester United squad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.