Anti-corruption war will lead to total national rebirth, says university don

Prof. Michael Faborode, former Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, says current anti-corruption fight in Nigeria would lead to total national rebirth. Faborode, who is the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Monday. He said that Nigerians must support the war against corruption which…

