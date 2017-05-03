Anti-graft War: Groups Give Delta Senators Condition

A coalition of civil society groups in Delta state have given their Senators conditions of possible recalled process if they failed to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

The group also called on politicians from the South-South, Delta State in particular, to be mindful of how they play politics with the lives of millions of Nigerians on whose mandate they rode on to power.

In a communiqué released and signed by the Director, Foundation Against Fraud, Indiscipline And Corruption (FAFIC), Mr. Efe Williams, the groups expressed disappointment over the rate of corruption in the country and how politicians are still bent at frustrating the effort of the Buhari-led anti-graft war.

‘‘If we the People have the capacity to think, reason and are willing to fight. No Senator Representing the People of Delta State can decide to play with our future, support Looters of our Commonwealth and Fight a President who has shown the desire to govern rather than play politics,” the communique stated.

The group which said they have started mobilizing prominent like minds of Delta State through various civil societies groups in the State to demand for real change from their Senators in what they described as mother of all protests, however, gave among others as conditions to Delta Senators.

“That any of the Members of the Senate with high profile corruption charges in courts should urgently relinquish their various positions in the Assembly due to integrity challenges. That Delta Senators join their colleagues in the Senate to promote the speedy passage of all anti-corruption bills sent to the National Assembly by Mr. President and make public audited expenditure and budget breakdown of the Senate over the past five years.”

The group warned that failure to meet up with this demand will leave them with no choice but to push them to the wall such that the people will decide who represent them through a referendum.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

