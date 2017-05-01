Anti-graft War: NIS Withdraws 518 Officers From Airports – Leadership Newspapers
Anti-graft War: NIS Withdraws 518 Officers From Airports
In a bid to conform to the executive order on the ease of doing business in the Country as well as check corruption among its personnel, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has withdrawn 518 Officers and men from five (5) major International Airports.
