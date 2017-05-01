Anti-graft War: NIS Withdraws 518 Officers From Airports

In a bid to conform to the executive order on the ease of doing business in the Country as well as check corruption among its personnel, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has withdrawn 518 Officers and men from five (5) major International Airports.

The major airports are, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu and others from State Commands.

The action is borne out of the Comptroller General’s quest to assist his officers key in to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s change mantra and as well as to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public.

The withdrawal which was contained in a statement signed by the Service spokesman, Sunday James, explained that “the massive deployment is to reduce the number of officers and men in these formations by half for efficient Service delivery and to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, the immediate withdrawal which is part of the reforms aimed at bringing positive change of attitude to work among personnel of the service became necessary against the backdrop of sharp practices and in an effort to curtail same.

The statement partly reads, “ The Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede is therefore calling on all Officers and men of the Service to align with the change mantra and eliminate every unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public”.

