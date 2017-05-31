Anti-Graft War: Senate passes bill to remove constraint in cross border crimes

THE SENATE yesterday passed the bill for mutual assistance in criminal matters between Nigeria and other foreign states. The bill among others is intended to effect temporary transfer of persons in custody to assist in investigations or appear as witness, facilitate obtaining and preserving of computer data, and providing any other assistance that not contrary […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

