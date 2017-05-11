Anti-graft war should be institutionalised — Meduoye

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—For a total victory in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, the General-Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Felix Meduoye, has disclosed that the anti-graft crusade could only be successful if it is institutionalised.

The cleric made the disclosure during an interview with journalists in Ibadan yesterday shortly after he paid a courtesy call on Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, ahead of the vigil organised by the church tagged: “Healing for All,” which will hold at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan on Friday May 12, 2017.

Meduoye stated that the present government in the country led by President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to identify one of the very crucial aspects that has affected the lives of people,which he said was corruption.

According to him: “In my opinion, the government should continue to deal with corruption. As a matter of fact, the government should institutionalize anti-corruption fight, make it systemic, so that it will not just be individuals; let the whole system have the effect of anti-corruption crusade. Let it go from, even the lower cadre. Let people begin to know that psychologically and mentally that it is very wrong to steal what does not belong to you.

The post Anti-graft war should be institutionalised — Meduoye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

