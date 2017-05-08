Anti-graft war: We are proud of you, Rivers CP tells Magu

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed has expressed satisfaction and delight in the efforts of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, in ridding the nation of corrupt practices.

According to him, Magu’s efforts have brought pride and honour to the Nigeria Police and Nigerians in general.

Ahmed gave this commendation on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when Magu paid him a courtesy visit.

“You are doing a good job and we are proud of you. Corruption is a monster. It has tried to destroy the nation but with your efforts and efforts of your men, we will overcome it. Someone doing a good job like you must be faced with so many obstacles but by the grace of God, you will overcome them,” he said.

According to a statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, Magu was in the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC on a one-day working visit. Aside his courtesy call on the Police Commissioner, he also visited the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iyayi Laminkara. The visit yielded useful exchange of ideas on how to improve on the prosecution of EFCC’s cases. Justice Laminkara reiterated her disposition and commitments to expeditious trial of corruption cases.

“To this effect, there are judges that we have designated for such cases and we are making progress in this regard”, she said.

Magu was accompanied on the visits by the Zonal Head, Mr. Salihu Ishaq among other officers.

The post Anti-graft war: We are proud of you, Rivers CP tells Magu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

