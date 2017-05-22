Pages Navigation Menu

Antoine Griezmann leads anti-Real Madrid chant during Vicente Calderon farewell – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Antoine Griezmann leads anti-Real Madrid chant during Vicente Calderon farewell
Antoine Griezmann became the star of Atletico Madrid 's Vicente Calderon farewell on Sunday when he led a chant against Real Madrid. Diego Simeone's side will be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano next season, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium.

