Antoine Griezmann Ready To Leave Atletico Madrid

After saying a move to Manchester United is “possible” last night, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has been speaking again today at the launch of his autobiography “Behind The Smile”.

“Today if I have to move it will be no problem,” he is quoted as saying by L’Equipe. “It may be England because that is fashionable, Germany, China or the United States. I’m ready to go.

“Scoring goals is not enough. I want to win titles. Winning titles is what I will think about when deciding on my future this summer.

“At Atletico we are close but we are missing something.”

Yesterday Antoine Griezmann has said there is a six out of 10 chance of him joining Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old made the admission as a guest on the French TV programme Quotidien. When asked about the plausibility of a move to United, Griezmann agreed it was “possible”. When pressed further and asked the probability on a scale of one to 10, Griezmann said: “Six.” He was then asked if he understood what he was saying, and replied: “Yes.”

It may also not be long before a decision is made on the France international’s future. “I should know more in the next two weeks,” he said.

