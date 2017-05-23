Antoine Griezmann reveals chances of joining Manchester United are ‘six out of 10’ as he fuels transfer rumours – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Antoine Griezmann reveals chances of joining Manchester United are 'six out of 10' as he fuels transfer rumours
The Independent
Antoine Griezmann has given his first public indication that he could move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer by admitting “it's possible” and stating the chances as six out of 10. The French striker – who with Torino's Andrea …
10 things that will definitely happen if Antoine Griezmann signs for Manchester United
Antoine Griezmann rates chance of Man United move '6', Atletico stay '7'
Antoine Griezmann: I have six out of 10 chance of Manchester United move
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!