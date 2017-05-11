Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumours – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumours
Irish Independent
Antonio Conte is focused on clinching the Premier League title on Friday with Chelsea rather than persistent rumours linking him with the vacancy at Inter Milan. Chelsea go to West Brom on Friday seeking the win which would secure the Premier League …
Manager Conte hints at long Chelsea stay
Conte brushes aside Inter talk
Antonio Conte: Chelsea squad will enjoy the pressure of Premier League title run-in
