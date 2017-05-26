Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what channel is it on? – The Independent

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what channel is it on?
The Independent
The match will be shown live on BBC One and BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 2.00pm and 4.30pm respectively. Highlights will be shown at 11.35pm BST on BBC One. Preview. Antonio Conte's Blues are looking to wrap up a glorious league and cup …
Arsenal and Chelsea fan views before the FA Cup finalDaily Mail
Make Chelsea's a Double: Antonio Conte on the cusp of flawless seasonEurosport.co.uk
Alan Shearer's FA Cup Final predictionsBBC News
Sport24 –SkySports –The Guardian –ESPN FC (blog)
all 1,424 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.