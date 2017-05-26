Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what channel is it on? – The Independent
The Independent
Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what channel is it on?
The match will be shown live on BBC One and BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 2.00pm and 4.30pm respectively. Highlights will be shown at 11.35pm BST on BBC One. Preview. Antonio Conte's Blues are looking to wrap up a glorious league and cup …
