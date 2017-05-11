I am staying at Chelsea – Antonio Conte tells Chelsea fans who fear he could join Inter Milan – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
I am staying at Chelsea – Antonio Conte tells Chelsea fans who fear he could join Inter Milan
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has allayed fears he could join Inter Milan at the end of the season after the Italians made contact with him. Speaking to reporters the former Juventus boss said it was his 'will' to stay and honour his two year contract …
Antonio Conte Italian brushes aside Inter talk as Chelsea eye title
Inter Milan all-in on Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumours
