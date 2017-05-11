Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am staying at Chelsea – Antonio Conte tells Chelsea fans who fear he could join Inter Milan – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

I am staying at Chelsea – Antonio Conte tells Chelsea fans who fear he could join Inter Milan
NAIJ.COM
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has allayed fears he could join Inter Milan at the end of the season after the Italians made contact with him. Speaking to reporters the former Juventus boss said it was his 'will' to stay and honour his two year contract
Antonio Conte Italian brushes aside Inter talk as Chelsea eye titlePulse Nigeria
Inter Milan all-in on Antonio ConteESPN FC (blog)
Antonio Conte focused on winning Premier League title rather than Inter rumoursBelfast Telegraph
City A.M. –Daily Star –BBC Sport –Daily Mail
all 142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.