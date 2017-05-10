Antonio Conte Praises “Fantastic” Cesc Fabregas

Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Cesc Fabregas and claimed that the midfielder is “one of the best examples” of why his side are destined to win the Premier League title.

Cesc Fabregas has often been on the outside looking in for the Blues this term, starting 11.

Fabregas has kept his head down and proved to be an important player when turned to, however,providing two more assists against Middlesbrough on Monday night to make it 15 goals that he has directly played a part in.

Speaking to reporters after the 3-0 win over Boro, Conte said: “Cesc is one of the best examples of our season. At the start he didn’t play a lot. Then through hard work, he improved a lot.

“Cesc is showing to be a fantastic player. I’m pleased for him, because I saw this season he put himself in this team in every moment, if he played and if he didn’t play.”

