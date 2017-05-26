Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Valencia Extends Manchester United Contract Until 2019

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Antonio Valencia has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester United.

 Antonio Valencia captained United to victory in the Europa League final on Wednesday, when they beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to secure a place in next season’s Champions League group stage.The 31-year-old Ecuador international, who signed from Wigan Athletic in 2009, also has an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Valencia told United’s ​website: ​”Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. Wednesday evening provided the one trophy this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the final.

I would like to thank the Manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season. I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans, for their amazing support.”

Manager Mourinho added: “It is no secret that I had been an admirer of Antonio’s long before I joined the club. I knew what a fantastic player he was and he has not disappointed me on that front. However, what I could never have imagined was what a great person he is.

“I know I have said this before but I truly believe it is a real privilege for us to have such a good player and such a good man. I am delighted he has extended his contract.”

The post Antonio Valencia Extends Manchester United Contract Until 2019 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.