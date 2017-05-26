Antonio Valencia signs contract extension – The Busby Babe
|
The Busby Babe
|
Antonio Valencia signs contract extension
The Busby Babe
Manchester United have extended the contract of the Premier League's best right-back. Antonio Valencia is now committed to the club until 2019, with the option of an additional year. In his career at United, Valencia has been a good, if severely …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!