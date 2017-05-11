Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio’s new West Ham contract makes Chelsea move unlikely – We Ain’t Got No History

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


We Ain’t Got No History

Antonio's new West Ham contract makes Chelsea move unlikely
We Ain’t Got No History
The winger had been in fine form this year despite his team's struggles and his own injury, scoring 9 league goals in just 28 appearances. He was recently voted Hammer of the Year in recognition for his solid performances throughout the campaign.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.