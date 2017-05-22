Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anxiety as Supreme Court hears PDP’s appeal today

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

*Makarfi lacks the right to appeal in PDP’s name, says Sheriff *No, National Convention empowers me, says Makarfi The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given reasons why the Supreme Court cannot hear an appeal marked: SC/133/2017 brought before it by the sacked National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Senator Ahmed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.