Anxiety as Supreme Court hears PDP’s appeal today

*Makarfi lacks the right to appeal in PDP’s name, says Sheriff *No, National Convention empowers me, says Makarfi The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given reasons why the Supreme Court cannot hear an appeal marked: SC/133/2017 brought before it by the sacked National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Senator Ahmed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

