Anxiety in Imo communities over state Assembly, commissioner’s feud

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — Anxiety has enveloped communities in Imo State, seeking recognition for an autonomous status following the squabble between Imo State House of Assembly and the state Commissioner for Community Government Council, Mr. Innocent Eke, in connection with creation of autonomous communities in the state.

Investigations by Vanguard, yesterday, in Owerri, confirmed that the genesis of what has now created anxiety in the communities started when the state Assembly recommended the sack of Eke due to the disagreement between the office of the Community Government Council and the Assembly Committee on Autonomous Communities and Chieftaincy Affairs.

However, at the last plenary of the House, some of the lawmakers argued that communities seeking autonomous status should not engage in any transaction with Eke and that the House has withdrawn its recognition of the commissioner.

As a result of this development, some community stakeholders pushing for autonomous status, spoke to Vanguard on the grounds of anonymity, saying the situation was causing confusion in their communities.

According to them, “we are no longer comfortable with this whole arrangement. Today, this body will tell us that they are in charge and tomorrow, another one will issue their instructions.

“We know how much we have spent for us to come to this extent. And it is good that we tell you that members of our community will lynch us if we fail to achieve this.“

The post Anxiety in Imo communities over state Assembly, commissioner’s feud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

