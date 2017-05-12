Pages Navigation Menu

Anyone who picks up arms to kill another is an animal – Sultan

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has described as animals, people who pick up arms to cause havoc across the country. The Sultan spoke at the 2017 National Security Summit on Farmers/Pastoralist clashes, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes and bank security, in Abuja yesterday. He said, “We don’t support anybody picking […]

