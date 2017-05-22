AOS Orwell wins Shell safety award

Nigerian Indigenous oilfield services company AOS Orwell has won the 2017 Shell overall Safety Award for Wells at the Shell Leaders and Chief Executive Officers Health Safety and Environment Conference in Lagos.

According to AOS Orwell HSE Head, Mr Benedict Akogo, “AOS Orwell won the award for demonstrating visible and outstanding safety leadership and care for people.”

The award was presented to the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Femi Omotayo by Shell Executive Vice President (Nigeria and Gabon) Mr. Peter Costello.

AOS Orwell had won the SPDC Wells five years Lost Time Injury free Award in December 2016.

The post AOS Orwell wins Shell safety award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

