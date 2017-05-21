Apapa a priority area for FG, we’re close to starting enduring work there–Fashola

· Minister appeals to residents, those earning livelihood from Apapa for patience · Design, other requirements for reconstruction of Wharf road with concrete to last for at least 30 years ready · Procurement details, Heads of Agreement ready for signing of MOU with Companies supporting project ahead of presentation for FEC approval The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, has reiterated that the Apapa Area in Lagos is a priority for the Federal Government under the Ministry’s programme to solve the issue of roads leading to critical ports in the country. According to the Minister, who was interacting with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, at the end of Day One of the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing’s Retreat, arrangements for the deployment of an enduring solution on Wharf road were near closure. Fashola who explained that a couple of private companies had offered to work with Government in terms of fixing Wharf Road, said the design and other requirements for the road were ready adding what was left now was to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding before proceeding to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

