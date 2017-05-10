APC chieftain urged to contest for Warri Federal Constituency seat

By Lucky Oji

WARRI—The immediate past Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Michael Johnny has been urged to contest for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections.

In a statement yesterday by Warri Elites for Political Equality, WEPE, signed by its coordinator, Newwold Bralade, the group said; “Johnny’s remarkable achievements and transparency in his four years as chairman of EGCDF, is an attestation that he is reliable and can be entrusted with greater responsibility

“We have done a thorough investigation of his tenure as former Chairman of EGCDF and discovered that Johnny was the first former Chairman of EGCDF whose account was audited and given a clean bill of health by Chevron Nigeria Limited, this is why we are urging him to contest for Warri Federal Constituency since it is the turn of Ijaw to occupy the position.”

The post APC chieftain urged to contest for Warri Federal Constituency seat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

