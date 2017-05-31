APC denies conducting mid-term poll to assess Buhari’s performance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and misleadin reports that the party conducted a mid-term poll to assess the performances of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. In a statement signed and issued to journalists in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the Party denied the “assessment poll” purportedly conducted on social […]

APC denies conducting mid-term poll to assess Buhari’s performance

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

