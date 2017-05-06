APC describes former Enugu governor, Chime as progressive politician
The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Enugu State governor Sullivan Chime as a progressive politician, who left indelible marks in the state. The APC National Vice Chairman, South-East, Mr Emma Enukwu, said this in Enugu on Saturday at the official registration of the former governor as a member of…
The post APC describes former Enugu governor, Chime as progressive politician appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!