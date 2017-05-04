APC fabricating media reports in Nnamdi Kanu’s name – IPOB alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday warned Nigerians against provoking its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to talk. It said certain people were making inciting comments to force Kanu to address the press against his bail conditions. In a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said nobody should take the […]

APC fabricating media reports in Nnamdi Kanu’s name – IPOB alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

