APC, FG, Amaechi cannot impeach me – Wike
APC, FG, Amaechi cannot impeach me – Wike
Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged of plans by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government planned to rig the March 19, and December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in order to impeach him. Governor Wike said the plan was …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
