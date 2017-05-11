Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC groups drum support for FG over Amnesty programme – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

APC groups drum support for FG over Amnesty programme
NAIJ.COM
The Coalition of All Progressives Congress Support Groups says the approval of additional N55 billion by Federal Government for the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme is a proof of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration commitment to the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.