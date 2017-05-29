Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC has nothing to celebrate, says PDP

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The People’s Democratic Party has attacked the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying the party has nothing to celebrate two years after took over the mantle of leadership. The National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Working Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement on Sunday  claimed that the APC-led Government was marked by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.