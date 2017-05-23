APC lauds lawmaker over Kwara road initiative

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, has commended Rep. Funke Adedoyin over her Road Intervention Scheme aimed at boosting development in communities within her constituency.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Tele Abifarin, Mr Kayode Yusuf and Chief Stephen Adewumi, the party’s representatives in Omu-Aran Ward 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Adedoyin is representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The party described the approval and commencement of work on the reconstruction of the two-kilometre Olomun Way in Omu-Aran as deserving and commendable.

The road, traversing Omu-Aran High Court through Latinwo and Agan-Oru markets, is being handled by the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps.

The party said the commencement of the road project was in fulfillment of the lawmaker’s promise to be sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of her constituency.

It said the project, when completed, would not only ensure smooth human and vehicular movement but also boost socio-economic activities.

The party urged other lawmakers to emulate Adedoyin’s kind gesture in the efforts toward transforming the communities in her constituency.

It pledged the readiness of members to reciprocate the gesture by being supportive of government activities to make life more comfortable for the people.

The party also used the opportunity to appeal to eligible members to ensure that they participated in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise

