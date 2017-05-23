Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC lists reasons Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency was “a total disaster”

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has agreed with a statement credited to the governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson that the six years of former President, Goodluck Jonathan was a total waste for Niger Delta people. The party submitted various reasons why “Jonathan’s Presidency was similarly a total disaster for […]

APC lists reasons Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency was “a total disaster”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.