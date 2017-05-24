APC members burn brooms in Kaduna to mark their exit from party [PHOTOS]

Some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bakin Kasuwa, Zaria area of Kaduna State. In some photographs, capturing the event, the decampees could be seen burning their brooms which is the symbol and logo of the APC. See photos below…

