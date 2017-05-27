APC members call for the resignation of Governor Yahaya Bello. Read full story

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State has called for the resignation of Governor Yahaya Bello for registering twice for permanent voter card. A Senator, Dino Melaye, made the call on behalf of the party at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday. The chairman of the APC in Kogi, Hadi Ametuo, …

The post APC members call for the resignation of Governor Yahaya Bello. Read full story appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

