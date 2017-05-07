APC needs the right candidate to win Ekiti 2018 election – Hon. Olusoga David
Hon. Olusoga David, a statutory member of the APC state caucus was a former Chairman of Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State and ex-state secretary of AD in Ekiti State. He had served as a General Manager of Ekiti State Government printing press, board member of Ekiti State Broadcasting Service and Ekiti State Fountain […]
APC needs the right candidate to win Ekiti 2018 election – Hon. Olusoga David
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!