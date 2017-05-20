APC, PDP trade blames over Taraba killings

The leadership of the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of being behind the ongoing skirmishes in the state, which have led to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Speaking through its immediate past chairman, who is now an ambassador-designate, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, APC told media practitioners in Jalingo, the state capital, that the upheavals in some parts of the state were ploys to denied members of the opposition party, especially the APC, the opportunity to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

But in a swift reaction, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Anthony Damburam, said the governor “has never for once sponsored any crisis in the state and will never do that,” more so as the affected areas are PDP strongholds, and “no security report has ever alleged that the governor was responsible for the crises.

Takum, Ussa and Bali Councils have in recent time been enmeshed in crises that had not only led to wanton destruction of lives and properties, but also compelled residents of the communities to relocate to nearby states and councils.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

