APC, Peterside flay Wike over allegations against IG

By Jimitota Onoyume & Gbenga Oke

PORT HARCOURT— RIVERS State All Progressive Congress, APC, has dismissed the alarm raised by the state governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, alleging plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to frame him, describing the allegation as a ploy to blackmail the Police.

Spokesman of the party in the state, Mr Chris Finebone, in a statement, yesterday, accused the governor of allegedly striving to get the IG to do his bidding, adding that the Federal Government should treat the allegation by Governor Wike as a threat to national security.

He said: “The APC believes that the bitter war being unleashed on the present IG by Wike is a desperate attempt to blackmail, coerce and subdue the IG, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and other key officers to do the bidding of the governor.

“APC calls on the National Security Adviser, Minister of Interior and the IG to view the actions and utterances of Wike beyond mere politics but as a grave threat to national security and do the needful to safeguard the security of our dear fatherland.”

Also, the former governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 election, Dr Dakuku Peterside, condemned the allegation by Wike, saying he should approach the court with his evidence against the IG rather than rush to the media.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that the governor of a state will openly accuse the nation’s number one policeman of plotting to kill him.

“Wike claims he is a lawyer and we expect such a person to head to court to bring the police boss to justice if he has facts and proof to get conviction.

“Accusing the Police IG of attempted murder is a serious offence.” he said.

