APC Primaries: Gbillah Denies Legal Action against Ortom, Akume

ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives member, representing Gwer East/ Gwer West federal constituency of Benue state, Hon. Mark Gbillah has denied reports which suggested that he would institute a legal action against the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Senator George Akume over the conduct of Gwer-west local government primaries.

Gbillah in a statement personally signed by him, noted that the report was false, as he said internal mechanisms of the party will be adopted in resolving the crisis.

He noted that the said report made reference to a petition he addressed to the state executives of Benue state All Progressives Congress (APC).

“While these sensational and erroneous headlines are completely false the fact that the main body of the articles reference a petition, I wrote to the Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Committee and Appeal panel over the conduct of the Local Government primaries of the party in Gwer-west LGA of Benue State appears to maliciously be intended to give the impression that I am pursuing legal action against the aforementioned leaders of the party which is very far from the truth,” he stated.

According to Gbillah, the related petition is an established internal process of the APC in redressing any complaint from a party member as enshrined in Article 21 Section B of the October 2014 constitution of the APC (as amended) and does not in any way involve any of the leaders of the party mentioned in the spurious headlines.

“I want to categorically state that neither me or any of my colleagues in the House of Representatives from Benue State have conceived or threatened to take legal action against Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator George Akume. I consequently want to request a formal retraction of this allegation by the Leadership, Nigerian Pilot and Vanguard Newspapers within 48hours otherwise I will be constrained to seek legal redress against them.”

“While we espouse the freedom of speech enshrined in our constitution and the freedom and role of the press such pedestrian and ignorant reporting is repugnant, shameful and unacceptable and emphasizes the urgent need for the “fourth estate of the realm” to properly review the pedigree of practitioners in the sector.”

